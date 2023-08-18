Sega Completes Acquisition of Angry Birds Developer Rovio - News

Sega announced it has completed its acquisition of Angry Birds developer Rovio Entertainment.

"Welcome to the Sega family, Rovio!" announced Sega via Twitter. "We’re so thrilled to celebrate Rovio becoming a member of the SEGA Group. Get ready for exciting adventures ahead!"

Sega announced in April it was acquiring the mobile game developer for €706 Million.

"Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega’s long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field," said Sega Sammy Holdings President and Group CEO Haruki and Satomi at the time. "I feel blessed to be able to announce such a transaction with Rovio, a company that owns Angry Birds, which is loved across the world, and home to many skilled employees that support the company’s industry leading mobile game development and operating capabilities.

"Historically, as represented by the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sega has released countless video game titles to various gaming platforms. I am confident that, through combination of both companies’ brands, characters, fanbase, as well as corporate culture and functionality, there will be significant synergies created going forward."

