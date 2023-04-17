Sega Acquires Angry Birds Developer Rovio for €706 Million - News

Sega, a subsidiary of Sega Sammy Holdings, announced it has acquired mobile game company, Rovio Entertainment for €706 Million, via Sega's UK subsidiary Sega Europe.

Sega Sammy Holdings' Board of Directors and Rovio's Board of Directors have both agreed to the deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of the 2024/3 fiscal year.

"Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega’s long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field," said Sega Sammy Holdings President and Group CEO Haruki and Satomi. "I feel blessed to be able to announce such a transaction with Rovio, a company that owns Angry Birds, which is loved across the world, and home to many skilled employees that support the company’s industry leading mobile game development and operating capabilities.

"Historically, as represented by the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sega has released countless video game titles to various gaming platforms. I am confident that, through combination of both companies’ brands, characters, fanbase, as well as corporate culture and functionality, there will be significant synergies created going forward."

Rovio CEO Alexandre Pelletier-Normand added, "I grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog, captivated by its state-of-the-art design. Later, when I played Angry Birds for the first time, I knew that gaming had evolved into a true mainstream phenomenon, with the power to shape modern culture.

"Joining Rovio has been an honour and I am proud to have seen Angry Birds continue to grow, as we released new games, series and films. Less known but equally impressive is our industry-leading proprietary technology platform, Beacon, holding 20 years of expertise, allowing tight-knit teams to develop world-class GaaS products.

"Our mission is to ‘Craft Joy’ and we are thrilled at the idea of using our expertise and tools to bring even more joy to our players, enhancing and expanding Rovio’s and Sega’s vibrant IPs.

"Red and Sonic the Hedgehog: two globally recognized and iconic characters made by two remarkably complementary companies, with a worldwide reach that spans mobile, PC/console, and beyond. Combining the strengths of Rovio and Sega presents an incredibly exciting future."

Angry Birds was one of the first big mobile hits with the original released in 2009. It was the first mobile game to top one billion downloads and as of last year the game catalog for Rovio surpassed five billion downloads.

Rovio was founded in 2003 in Helsinki, Finland and currently has studios based in Espoo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Montreal. The developer has expanded the Angry Birds IP with several TV series and two films.

