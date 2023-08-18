Promenade Launches February 23, 2024 - News

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Holy Cap announced Promenade will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 23, 2024 for $24.99 / €24.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Promenade, you play as Nemo. Accompanied by his trusty octopus sidekick, Nemo finds himself tasked with the mission to repair the Great Elevator whose cogs have scattered all around the world. To put the very important machine back in working condition, the courageous duo will have to go on a fantastic journey across a vast and colorful world full of dangers and funny looking creatures. There will be many challenges to overcome along the way, but it will be worth it.

Promenade is a beautiful 2D collectathon filled with gameplay ideas and varied set pieces. It is a game about growing up and overcoming one’s fears and self doubt that tells its story through its gameplay. The game’s creators were inspired by various works like Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Little Nemo, Adventure Time, Gravity Falls, or even Over the Garden Wall as well as timeless classics from the 3D platformer genre such as Super Mario 64, Banjo-Kazooie, Spyro the Dragon or, more recently, Super Mario Odyssey.

Promenade encourages the player to discover on his own the various properties of the world and objects that surround him. The game rewards players who try new things with puzzles and world interactions that require the player to think outside the box. In Promenade, trying unusual things can yield unexpected results. And don’t let its colorful graphics and humorous characters fool you, Promenade has been carefully crafted with experienced players in mind.

Features:

Touching coming of age adventure.

adventure. Massive 2D collectathon with 180 cogs to collect.

Beautiful graphics and animations.

Huge world with multiple environments.

Varied and challenging gameplay sequences that reward creativity.

Speedrunner friendly.

Native 4K graphics on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X. Soundtrack by Yponeko (Old School Musical).

Languages supported: English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

