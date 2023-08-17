Minecraft Rated for the Xbox Series X|S in Germany - News

Minecraft has been rated for the Xbox Series X|S in Germany by the German rating board, the USK.

There is currently no native version of Minecraft for the Xbox Series X|S as it is the Xbox One version that is currently playable on the Xbox Series X|S.

This rating suggests that a current-generation version of survival game will be launching soon. However, it is best to wait for an official announcement from Microsoft and Mojang.

Minecraft has been released on the majority of platforms since 2011. This includes the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wii U, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, New Nintendo 3DS, PC, iOS, and Android. The Xbox One version is playable on the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 4 version is playable on the PlayStation 5.

