Sony Confirms it Has Delayed First-Party PlayStation Titles

Sony President and CFO Hiroki Totoki in a livestream video to investors revealed Sony Interactive Entertainment has delayed at least first-party PlayStation titles. He did not state how many games or exactly which games have been delayed.

"In terms of profitability, what you said was right, third-party software [is expected to drive earnings]," said Totoki (via a transcription by TweakTown ). "We had good sales in the first quarter, in the second quarter the sales plan was adjusted upward. That is one impact. The other one is the foreign exchange rates, we have revised it to a weaker yen situation. So that would push sales up.

"On the other hand, about operating income, the third party software sales going up would push profits up, but first-party titles, the sales launch was delayed or postponed, there is some postponement for this fiscal term into the next term. That was taken into account in that adjustment."

Totoki added that PlayStation 5 hardware profits have declined compared to last year.

"Another factor is promotion and other activities," said Totoki. "There's no major change to the promotion plan, however, there is an original channel mix that is part of direct sales vs other sales channels. "The sales channel mix compared to our original forecast, rather than direct sales, I think the proportion of retail sales is going to increase more. We have to pay margin for that, so that margin has to be taken into account in the change to the sales channel mix. "But overall that part means that we have to figure out how to expense that, and we are quite conservative, but 25 million units is something we have set as a target and we'd like to achieve that target and our intention is to take that into account in this revised plan."

