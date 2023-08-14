Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Once Again Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 238 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 31, 2023, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place, while Pikmin 4 (NS) is down one spot to third place.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place and Mario Party Superstars (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- God of War: Ragnarök
Xbox Series X|S
- Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
- Diablo IV
- Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack
- Hogwarts Legacy
- F1 23
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Pikmin 4
- The Sims 4 - Horse Ranch
- Farming Simulator 22
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.