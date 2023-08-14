Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 31, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place, while Pikmin 4 (NS) is down one spot to third place.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place and Mario Party Superstars (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI Hogwarts Legacy God of War: Ragnarök

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition Diablo IV Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack

PS4 Hogwarts Legacy F1 23 FIFA 23 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pikmin 4 PC The Sims 4 - Horse Ranch Farming Simulator 22 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

