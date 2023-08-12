Rumor: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl to Launch on December 1 - News

The Xbox console exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl might be getting a release later this year on Friday, December 1, according to distributor Plaion.

The distributor had correctly leaked the release date for Darksiders 2 on the Nintendo Switch and other titles have a placeholder date of December 31, 2023.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl has been delayed at least a couple of times with it originally set to release in April 2022, which was delayed to December 2022 then delayed again to 2023. The developer was originally based in Ukraine, but due to Russia's invasion of the country some of the team has moved to the Czech Republic.

Plaion/Koch Media Store has listed S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl for December 1st 2023 release.



This is most likely accurate as other titles have placeholder dates of December 31st 2023, They have previously leaked dates including Darksiders 2 for Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/GxxCsdFyEo — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) August 11, 2023

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

