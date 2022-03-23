Part of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Team Reportedly Moving From Ukraine to the Czech Republic - News

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World at the beginning of March paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl while its home country of Ukraine is being invaded by Russia. The studio has been focused on helping its employees and their families to survive.

Vortex is now reporting from a trusted source that part of the development team is headed from Kyiv, Ukraine to the Czech Republic, where GSC Game World is applying for business. The leadership has chosen Prague to set up its new studio.

The chairman of the Association of Czech Game Developers Pavel Barák confirmed the developer is negotiating a move to the Czech Republic.

"I can confirm that the GSC studio approached the Association at the beginning of last week, saying that they are looking at the Czech Republic and neighboring countries. They needed help from us regarding legal and employment matters," said Barák.

Ashborne Games' Petr Kolář also said he has been in talks with GSC Game World employees on a possible move. CBE Software's Jan Kavan provided information to GSC's business development manager on how to start a company in the Czech Republic.

