Sony: PS5 Sales in June Quarter Were Less Than Expected Progress Towards 25 Million Forecast

Sony Interactive Entertainment this week announced it shipped 3.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2023. This is up from 2.4 million units (38%) compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Sony COO Hiroki Totoki in an earnings call (transcribed by Seeking Alpha) did admit the 3.3 million figure for the PS5 is lower than the progress they had hoped to go towards the companies goal of shipping 25 million PS5 consoles this fiscal year.

"PS5 hardware sales were 3.3 million units, a significant increase of 38% year-on-year," said Totoki. "This amount is somewhat less than the expected progress toward our fiscal year sales target of 25 million units. But due to the promotion began in July, we are seeing an improvement in the momentum of sales.

"We have positioned the accelerated penetration of PS5 hardware as one of the highest priorities in this fiscal year, and we will try to work steadily to implement necessary measures to achieve hardware sales target. Towards the end of the calendar year, the first party title, Marvel Spider-Man 2, and major third-party titles are scheduled to be released as well. And we expect that the entire gaming industry and the PS platform will be greatly energized."

He added, "By regions, currently in Japan, the sales is strong, and the same holds true for Asia. And about North America, the response to the promotion is quite favorable. In United Kingdom, it’s a bit weak, but Europe as a whole has been performing quite well."

Sales of the PS5 have improved starting in July due to multiple temporary price cuts in many parts of the world. Sony in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and India discounted the price of the PS5 towards the end of July and it is set to end on August 10.

Sony this week has discounted the price of the standard PS5 model in the US by $50 until August 20. The PS5 with a disc drive is available for $450, the bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for $490, and the Final Fantasy XVI bundle is available for $510.

