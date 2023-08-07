PS5 Discounted by $50 in the US Until August 20 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 1,038 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has discounted the price of the PlayStation 5 by $50 until August 20.
The PS5 with a disc drive is available for $450, the bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for $490, and the Final Fantasy XVI bundle is available for $510.
Target, Best Buy, and Amazon have also discounted the price of the PS5 by $50 to $450, as well as the PS5 DualSense wireless controller down to $50.
The PS5 Digital Edition has not been discounted and is still priced at $400.
The fact this is for the disc model only make me think my guess as to what Sony will release later will be true. It will be a price drop along with the revised model - but also sort of not. PS5 has been $399 Digital, $499 Disc since launch. I think the PS5 "Slim" will be $399 Digital - or $449 bundled with its slot-in disc drive. The disc drive itself will be sold at $69 or $79. That would represent a bundle deal for those who buy it with the disc drive from the get-go, and an overall $50 price cut compared to the disc model now. But for those who were going digital only anyway, it is still the same $399 price. What I am really hoping is Sony will also double the amount of SSD space with this revision, as flash prices are through the basement right now. A 2TB retail drive is below $100, so for Sony to include 1.65TB of SSD space is easily WAY below what they paid for the 825GB it had at launch time.
Either they overestimated how fast their shipments would sell or they're trying to drive up PS5 software sales by selling more PS5s.