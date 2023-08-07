PS5 Discounted by $50 in the US Until August 20 - News

posted 10 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has discounted the price of the PlayStation 5 by $50 until August 20.

The PS5 with a disc drive is available for $450, the bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is on sale for $490, and the Final Fantasy XVI bundle is available for $510.

Target, Best Buy, and Amazon have also discounted the price of the PS5 by $50 to $450, as well as the PS5 DualSense wireless controller down to $50.

The PS5 Digital Edition has not been discounted and is still priced at $400.

