PS5 is Now on Sale in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and India - News

/ 132 Views

by, posted 43 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is running a sale on the PlayStation 5 in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and India.

In the UK, the PS5 has been discounted from £479.99 to £399.99 until August 10 at several retailers including Amazon, Argos and Currys. On PlayStation Direct in the UK, the PS5 is available for £404.99.

In Ireland, Germany, and Austria, the PS5 has been discounted by €75. In India, the PS5 is ₹7,500 off.

There was a report the PS5 will also go on sale in the US and be reduced by $50 from $500 to $450.

Sony Interactive Entertainment in August 2022 did increase the price of the PS5 in Europe, UK, Japan, China, Australia, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.

Sony announced this week the PlayStation 5 has sold over 40 million units as of the week ending July 16, 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles