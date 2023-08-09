PS5 Ships 41.7 Million Units as of June 2023 - Sales

/ 498 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment in its financial results announced it has shipped 41.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of June 30, 2023.

Sony had previously announced sell-through figures for the PlayStation 5 had surpassed 40 million units for the week ending July 16.

With 41.7 million PlayStation 5 consoles shipped through the end of June that means 3.3 million units were shipped from April to June. This is up 0.9 million from the same quarter in 2022.

For reference, the PlayStation 4 had shipped 3.5 million units in the same quarter for a lifetime total of 43.7 million units shipped as of June 30, 2016. This puts the PS5 behind shipped PS4 units by 2.0 million units.

There were a total of 56.5 million games sold on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for the quarter. This is up 9.3 million from 47.2 million during the same period a year earlier. Digital sales accounted for 72 percent of software sales.

There were 6.6 million first-party games sold across the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. This is the same as a year ago.

There were 108 million monthly active users on the PlayStation Network, an increase of five million from 103 million a year ago. Sony did not disclose the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers. It was at 47.4 million at the end of March.

Sony's Game & Network Services Segment for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, reported revenue increased 167.8 billion yen ($1.17 billion) year-over-year to 771.9 billion yen ($5.39 billion), while operating income decreased 3.6 billion yen ($0.03 billion) to 49.2 billion yen ($0.34 billion).

Sony's forecast for the Game & Network Services Segment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 are expected to increase year-on-year due to an increase in sales of hardware and peripheral devices, which will partially be offset by foreign exchange rates.

"Sales are expected to be higher than the April forecast due to an expected increase in sales of non-first-party titles including add-on content and the impact of foreign exchange rates," reads the report from Sony.

"Operating income is expected to remain unchanged from the April forecast mainly due to the impact of the above-mentioned increase in sales of non-first party titles and an expected decrease in costs, substantially offset primarily by a deterioration in profitability of PlayStation 5 hardware mainly due to changes in promotions by geographic region and the sales channel mix, as well as the impact of changes in the launch dates of a portion of first-party titles. Adjusted OIBDA is expected to be higher than the April forecast mainly due to the same factors affecting operating income."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles