Baldur's Gate 3 Tops 500,000 Concurrent Players on Steam

Larian Studios released Baldur's Gate 3 yesterday, August 3, for PC via Steam and GOG and the game has proven to be very popular.

The RPG broke 500,000 concurrent players today, according to SteamDB. This is enough to make the game the 11th highest number of concurrent players in the history of Steam and the 12th game ever on Steam to reach 500,000 concurrent players.

It has also passed the All-Time peaks of Fallout 4, Among Us, Call of Duty, and Valheim to become the #11 Highest Player Count for a game in the History of Steam pic.twitter.com/1A4cBrxq4J — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 4, 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, however, there is no release date yet for the Xbox version.

