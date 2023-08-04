Baldur's Gate 3 Tops 500,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 699 Views
Larian Studios released Baldur's Gate 3 yesterday, August 3, for PC via Steam and GOG and the game has proven to be very popular.
The RPG broke 500,000 concurrent players today, according to SteamDB. This is enough to make the game the 11th highest number of concurrent players in the history of Steam and the 12th game ever on Steam to reach 500,000 concurrent players.
Baldur's Gate III has passed Half a Million Concurrent Players on Steam— Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) August 4, 2023
It has also passed the All-Time peaks of Fallout 4, Among Us, Call of Duty, and Valheim to become the #11 Highest Player Count for a game in the History of Steam pic.twitter.com/1A4cBrxq4J
Baldur's Gate 3 will also launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6. It is also in development for the Xbox Series X|S, however, there is no release date yet for the Xbox version.
HYPE!!! As of the time of this writing, the game is at 517,000 players. So it can still go higher throughout the day and into the weekend. Hopefully this means we're entering a CRPG golden age! I can't wait to finally be able to hop on tonight.
Massive congratulations to Larian! Another GOTY contender.
Lots of success. Well deserved. Party based RPG are some of my favourite games, so hoping this rubs off on the industry to produce more.
Very nice. Well be my next game even after I told myself no more new games this year. The second half of this year has just been to strong though.