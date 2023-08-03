PS5 Game Sales Jump on the UK Retail Charts Following Console Price Cut - Sales

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 29, 2023. Sales for FIFA 23 are up 24 percent week-on-week.

Hogwarts Legacy jumps four spots to second place with sales up 72 percent. Pikmin 4 in it second week drops from first to third place as sales fell 55 percent.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga jumps from 28th to sixth place with sales up 248 percent. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered the charts in seventh place due to it going on sale.

A number of PlayStation 5 games saw a boost in sales following PS5 console sales increasing 75 percent compared to the previous week due to a temporary price cut.

Gran Turismo 7 is in 21st place with sales up 237 percent, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in 25th place with sales increasing 345 percent, and Forspoken is in 34th place with sales up 84 percent. All three of these games saw retail bundles with PS5 consoles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Pikmin 4 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Grand Theft Auto V

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

