PS5 Sales Jumped 75% Last Week in the UK Following Temporary Price Cut

Sales for the PlayStation 5 increased 75 percent last week in the UK, according to GfK data provided to GamesIndustry. Revenue for the PS5 jumped 63 percent week-on-week.

The reason the PS5 sales increased so much last week is due to Sony temporarily cutting the price of the PS5 in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and India. In the UK, the PS5 has been discounted from £479.99 to £399.99 until August 10.

The standard PS5 was the biggest driver with sales up 205 percent week-on-week, while revenue increased 162 percent with the average selling price going from £491 to £421. This version of the PS5 accounted for 73 percent of all PS5 sales for the week.

Last week for the PS5 was the third best-selling week of the console in 2023. The two best-selling weeks for the PS5 came in February due to the popularity of the God of War: Ragnarök bundle.

Sony announced last week the PlayStation 5 has sold over 40 million units as of the week ending July 16, 2023.

