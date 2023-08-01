PS5 Sales Jumped 75% Last Week in the UK Following Temporary Price Cut - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 257 Views
Sales for the PlayStation 5 increased 75 percent last week in the UK, according to GfK data provided to GamesIndustry. Revenue for the PS5 jumped 63 percent week-on-week.
The reason the PS5 sales increased so much last week is due to Sony temporarily cutting the price of the PS5 in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and India. In the UK, the PS5 has been discounted from £479.99 to £399.99 until August 10.
The standard PS5 was the biggest driver with sales up 205 percent week-on-week, while revenue increased 162 percent with the average selling price going from £491 to £421. This version of the PS5 accounted for 73 percent of all PS5 sales for the week.
Last week for the PS5 was the third best-selling week of the console in 2023. The two best-selling weeks for the PS5 came in February due to the popularity of the God of War: Ragnarök bundle.
Sony announced last week the PlayStation 5 has sold over 40 million units as of the week ending July 16, 2023.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Though there is some FOMO here, have a permanent price cut. Sell the console at a loss or barely breaking even and reap the money from software and subscriptions.
My take: look at software and subscription sales of the Nintendo Switch. Notice also how the Switch is potentially the only piece of gaming hardware which has never had more than a very temporary price cut. It has more 20mil sellers than I believe any console ever, it's become the third best selling console of all-time despite coming directly after the Wii U, etc. Heck, Pikmin 4 just blasted past FFXVI in its Japanese launch.
My theory is that when you put a console on sale, FOMO causes a major boost to hardware sales...but it's hardware sales to those who were on the fence about buying the console in the first place. As a result, you get a player base of ppl who are not as willing to fork out money on gaming goods, as well seemingly hesitant to really play any video games. In other terms, you get high hardware sales but virtually no shift in software numbers.
As such, I'd say that Sony's best strategy for making a profit is to maintain the current console price BUT put strong emphasis on marketing their titles as well making great games. Word of mouth should be the motivator for somebody to purchase a console, not a price cut; ppl who are influenced by word of mouth will continue to be influenced, causing a positive feedback loop of them constantly buying more games.
EDIT: to add a caveat, I believe this theory is mostly consistent when talking about those who are over the age of 8 or 9. Younger and it'll probably just be the parents buying the games, regardless of how much the child wants it (the parent is the decider and sometime lack an understanding as to whether their child rlly enjoys gaming or if it's simply a distraction from boredom while shopping at the shoe store or wherever). This is why DS/3DS could pull off price cuts so well.