Lost Eidolons Launches August 24 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher PID Games and developer Ocean Drive Studio announced the tactical turn-based RPG, Lost Eidolons, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 24.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Classic Tactical Turn-Based RPG

Lost Eidolons is a turn-based tactical RPG with a gripping cinematic narrative, set in a waning empire riven by civil war.

Take Up Arms in a Saga of Rebellion

Take on the role of a charming mercenary captain, Eden, and lead his band of allies through epic encounters on a classic turn-based battlefield.

Defeat the Empire

Lead the rebellion and steel yourself for the battles ahead by perfecting your strategy to reclaim the empire.

Master the Grid

Strategically station your soldiers in every battle to take advantage of their class and magic skills. Master the battlefield and seize victory in challenging grid-based combat scenarios.

Wield the Elements

Lay siege to towering castles, overtake cunning bosses with unique abilities and take on hulking monsters that will force you to change up your tactics, or become their next meal.

Bond with Allies

Leading a rebellion isn’t just about winning battles. You’ll also have to build your camp, convince people to join, get to know their stories, and help them navigate the highs and lows of revolution.

Customize Your Squad

Recruit and train the perfect fighting force, with over 20 playable characters and 10 classes to choose from. Equip and train your allies to unlock new skills, spells, and passive abilities. Pit your mighty squad against entire armies and rise triumphant.

Relive Your Greatest Battles

Win the war all over again, with a rich NEW GAME+ mode. Carry over your choice of stats and items, then recruit new allies, try new strategies, and experiment with different difficulty levels.

