The Callisto Protocol Developer Hit With Layoffs - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Callisto Protocol developer, Striking Distance Studios, has been hit with layoffs.

The exact number of employees laid off isn't known, however, VideoGamesChronicle at least six people have been let go.

Layoffs include associate producer Nora Falcon, production coordinator Sebastian Marlow, senior environment artist Matthew Smith, VFX artist Matt Christopherson, associate level designer Thomas Catalano and level design assistant Justin Fields.

"Today marks my last day at Striking Distance Studios," Marlow posted via LinkedIn. "It’s been an absolute pleasure working here and I’m so proud of the work that everyone did to ship TCP and all of the DLC."

Smith stated, "I was impacted by the layoffs at Striking Distance Studios today and am looking for a new opportunity as a Senior Environment Artist / World Builder. I’ve worked in games for over 10 years and have worked on both linear and open-world game projects."

The Callisto Protocol released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles