Resident Evil Requiem Producer: DLSS 5 Negativity Means 'We Got the Design Right' - News

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Nvidia earlier this year announced DLSS 5, which made use of generative AI that saw pushback from gamers saying the use of AI could potentially changes an artist's intent. The main example is how different Grace from Resident Evil Requiem looked.

Capcom producer Masato Kumzawa in an interview with Eurogamer said the pushback from gamers mean they got Grace's "design right."

"The fact a lot of players commented they really liked the original design of Grace and didn't want to see it changed was a positive," said Kumzawa. "It meant we got the design right [and] points to the fact that Grace quickly established herself as a fan favourite, that people had such strong opinions on her design."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following the backlash stated gamers are "completely wrong."

"The reason for that is because, as I have explained very carefully, DLSS 5 fuses controllability of the of geometry and textures and everything about the game with generative AI," said Huang.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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