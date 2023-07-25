PlayStation China Hero Project Phase 3 Showcase Set for July 27 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai announced the PlayStation China Hero Project Phase 3 showcase will take place on July 27 at 10:00 CST (China Standard Time) / July 26 at 7:00 pm PT / 10:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on Bilibili.

The showcase will likely feature the third batch of titles joining Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai's games incubation program, China Hero Program.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Shanghai did previously announce the third phase will include over 10 new titles. EXILEDGE, AWAKEN: Astral Blade, and Will-less are the three games that have been announced so far.

