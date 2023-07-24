Xbox and TMNT Team Up for 'First Ever Pizza-Scented' Controller - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Xbox is celebrating the release of Paramount Pictures' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem next month in theaters with the announcement of the first ever pizza-scented controller.

The controller comes in four variants, each representing one of the Turtle brothers - Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

Those interested can win the controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. The giveaway runs until August 13.

Those who live in NYC can go to the Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue from 4-7 pm ET on August 2 to check out the pizza-scented controllers in person.

the pizza party never stops with these guys🍕



follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers!



be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US!



ages 18+. ends 08/13/23. rules: https://t.co/C2Pjfi7yru pic.twitter.com/h6P3sjcvu7 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 24, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles