EA Opens New AAA Studios Cliffhanger Games to Develop Black Panther Game

Electronic Arts announced a new AAA video game studio based in Seattle, Washington called Cliffhanger Games. The studio is developing "an original, third-person, single-player Black Panther game in collaboration with Marvel Games."

Kevin Stephens, formerly the vice president and studio head of Monolith Productions, is the Cliffhanger Games studio head.

"We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game," said Stephens. "Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

He added, "We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life."

The team at Cliffhanger Games has experience working on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War, Call of Duty and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

