Marble It Up! Ultra Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 126 Views

by, posted 58 minutes ago

The Marble Collective has announced marble platformer, Marble It Up! Ultra, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on August 17.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Marble It Up! Ultra is the pinnacle of marble platforming from the minds behind Marble It Up! and Marble Blast. World-class level design, buttery-smooth controls, gorgeous visuals, and exhilarating multiplayer—welcome to the ultimate marble experience!

Roll through an extensive single-player campaign filled with dangerous obstacles, mind-bending paths, shifting gravity, bouncy floors, and potent power-ups.

Embrace the five competitive and chaotic multiplayer modes. Team up to hunt gems, score goals, escape zombies, and prove your marble mettle online. Blast your way to glory!

Unlock a magnificent collection of marbles, trails, and hats! Find hidden trophies, earn medals, and play online—all while earning your next piece of marble fashion.

Push yourself to the next level. Hunting achievements and climbing the Global Leaderboards are sure-fire ways to become a marble master! Weekly Challenges add new modifiers to levels for a fresh new way to compete each week!

Get ready to roll!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles