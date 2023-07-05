PixelJunk Eden 2 Headed to PS5, PS4, and PC Later This Year - News

Developer Q-Games announced PixelJunk Eden 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store later this year.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in December 2020.

"The PixelJunk series is close to the hearts of many players who have been with us since the PlayStation 3 days, so being able to share this eagerly awaited sequel to 2008’s PixelJunk Eden with more of our community is a special moment," said Q-Games founder and executive producer Dylan Cuthbert.

"As part of our 15th anniversary celebrations, we’re thrilled to be able to bring both PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe and PixelJunk Eden 2 to fans on PlayStation and PC this year. Not only that, but there’s more in store for PixelJunk fans. So watch this space!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:



In this long-awaited sequel to the much-loved PixelJunk Eden, players explore the beautiful gardens of Eden as a Grimp, tiny creatures with big personalities that swing from silk to collect pollen. When nearby seeds fill with collected pollen, the garden will evolve and expand, constantly growing and changing in response to the player’s actions. By nurturing the garden, Grimps can locate Spectra, the source of life in the garden, as well as other Grimps with unique abilities and Spices that provide a wide variety of gameplay customization options.

From the mind of the game’s director Baiyon, comes a mesmerising experience that provides a completely unique experience that’s easy to pick up and get lost in. Baiyon provided both art and sound direction for the original PixelJunk Eden, Eden Obscura, and PixelJunk Eden 2.

Key Features:

A hypnotic harmony of sights and sounds, brought to life in stunning 4K.

Full single player campaign with the option for local two-player cooperative play.

cooperative play. Swing and spin from silk threads against a backdrop of kaleidoscopic visuals.

Unlock new Grimps with special abilities to enhance your adventure.

adventure. Discover 40 game altering Spices and use them to customize your starting combination.

Lose yourself in Infinite Mode and swing freely through the ever-changing gardens.

Tune in to the psychedelic soundtrack from soundscape composer Baiyon.

New immersive control system inspired by the classic controls of the original PixelJunk Eden.

PixelJunk Eden. Directly impact the garden visuals as you play, with every swing creating a bespoke visual masterpiece.

PixelJunk Eden 2 delivers a meditative, hypnotic gameplay experience for up to two players to enjoy together locally. With heaps of gardens to explore, multiple Grimp Abilities to master, scores to challenge and game-changing Spices to mix and match, PixelJunk Eden 2 is the ultimate trip.

