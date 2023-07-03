Square Enix Cancels Just Cause Mobile - News

Square Enix announced Just Cause Mobile has been cancelled and the Early Access version will be removed from digital stores today.

“It is with great sadness that we are announcing the end of development for Just Cause Mobile," said Square Enix brand manager Anne-Lou.

“As of tomorrow, 3 July 2023, the game will no longer appear on digital stores. It is never easy to put forth an announcement of this nature, especially to our fans who have been awaiting the release. We sincerely appreciate the support you have given us.

"Please note that any Blue Diamonds purchased during the Regional Early Access have been refunded in full to your Google Play Account on February 24, 2023."

Just Cause Mobile was announced at The Game Awards 2020 and was originally going to release in 2021 before being delayed.

