Annapurna Announces Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth for Console and PC - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Annapurna Interactive announces Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth for console and PC via Steam. It is the first in-house game developed by Annapurna Interactive.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From Annapurna Interactive, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth brings the revered franchise back to games for the first time in 25 years.



Set between the original film and 2049, Blade Runner 2033 takes place after the events of the Black Out and asks: what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?



More details about the game will be revealed in the coming months, so keep an eye on this Steam page for updates.

