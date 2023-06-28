Red Dead Redemption Rated in Korea Earlier This Month - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

A new rating for Red Dead Redemption was published on June 15 in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

The new rating for the 2010 games has the classification number of CC-NV-230615-001. The NV refers to console games, while an NP would refer to PC games.

Red Dead Redemption released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in May 2010. The game was never ported to PC and a remastered version has never been released.

Ratings for the original versions of Red Dead Redemption, Undead Nightmare Collection, and GOTY Edition already existed in Korea.

Thanks, Gematsu.

