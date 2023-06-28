Gravity Circuit Arrives July 13 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher PID Games and developer Domesticated Ant Games announced the 2D platformer, Gravity Circuit, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on July 13.

Defy the laws of physics and bust up some bots in Gravity Circuit, a flashy 2D action-platformer coming to PS5 and PS4 July 13. pic.twitter.com/XSNh9eOQJz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 28, 2023

Read details on the game below:

Gravity Circuit is a flashy action packed 2D platformer in the spirit of console classics.

In a post-apocalyptic world populated by sentient robots, its inhabitants are once more threatened by an old foe, the Virus Army. Defeated decades ago, it has re-emerged from the shadows with a unique goal, complete world domination. Severely weakened Guardian Corps are left with no other choice but to call upon a hero of the previous war: the lone operative, Kai, who harnesses the powers of the mysterious Gravity Circuit. As the world’s last line of defense, journey through futuristic environments, and take down the evil mastermind behind this chaos.

Reminiscent of classic platformers from the 80s and 90s, with action dialed to maximum, channel your power into your fists and send foes flying, or grapple them to get up close and personal. In your quest you will acquire many new powers, which will allow you to go even further beyond!

Action-Packed Platforming

By channeling your energy into devastating punches, perform satisfying combos and send foes flying, causing destruction and mayhem in the process!

Save the Innocent, and Power Up!

Stages are packed with secrets and innocent civilians alike. Uncover and rescue them, and unlock new powers!

Single-Player Campaign with 12 Stages

Each with their unique set of mechanics, your platforming and combat skills will be tested against an armada of enemies and bosses!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

