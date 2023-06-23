The Elder Scrolls VI is Likely 5 Plus Years Away, Says Phil Spencer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,262 Views
Bethesda Softworks five years ago at E3 2018 announced The Elder Scrolls VI and it looks like the game is likely five or more years away from release.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today was asked about The Elder Scrolls VI and what platforms it would launch on. He wasn't able to provide concrete details on what platforms the game will launch on as it is so far from launch.
"As I said, with Elder Scrolls VI, it's so far out," said Spencer. "It's hard to understand what platforms will even be at this point. It's the same team that's finishing Starfield, which comes out this September. So we're talking about a game that's like five-plus years away."
With the game possibly five or more years away from launch it might not even get a release on the Xbox Series X|S as Microsoft expects the next-generation of consoles to launch in 2028, which is five years from now.
The next game from Bethesda, the developers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, Starfield is set to launch on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Ugh.....Skyrim will be damn near 20 years old by the time the sequel releases lol
Starfield gonna be keeping us busy for years though at least.
This isn't a big surprise. Bethesda focuses on one game at a time. So full production on Elder Scrolls VI won't start until after Starfield comes out in a few months.
It will be an Xbox exclusive, let's not kid ourselves.
Unfortunate, I was kind of hoping that Bethesda would somehow be able to get it out in like 2026. But I guess that was always a pipe dream considering Bethesda is going to support Starfield with more content (expansions) years after Starfield is done with development. Probably a launch title for the next gen Xbox (which would certainly be a huge game to have as a launch title).
Will it still be huge, 15 years after that last Elder Scrolls game? Many Skyrim players will have moved away from gaming by that time. And there will be a full generation that has barely even heard of it.
So Skyrim released in 2011 and they are saying they don’t expect TES6 to release until 2028?
I kinda feel something has gone seriously wrong within Bethesda if there’s 17 years and two whole console generations between instalments of one of their tentpole franchises.
A big problem is Todd Howard wanting to Direct each mainline Bethesda game whereas most studios have multiple Directors. After Skyrim he Directed Fallout 4, then a big chunk of Bethesda started working on Fallout 76 while Todd was working on Starfield while also doing a complete overhaul of the engine. AAA games take 5-6 years to make.
Another reason why they weren’t in a rush to work on ESVI is because of the success of Elder Scrolls Online. So 5 years to make ESVI lines up with AAA game development after Starfield releases.
I can understand not being in a rush to make TES6 but 17 years seems like going too far in the other direction. By the time Fallout 5 releases that series will probably be in the same situation, so personally I think Todd Howard need to get someone else in a similar role so they don’t have to have all their eggs in one basket at any one time.
What you say about ESO tracks as the only comparable situation I can think of is with GTA where GTA6 seems like vapourware due to the ongoing success of GTA Online.
So you're saying I can skip this generation and get the Xbox Roundabout XZ-spectrum in 2028?
Lawyer should of asked, what it would take to get a firm yes on Elder Scrolls coming to Playstation under oath, and made Phil say nothing 0% chance of it coming.
Ftc lawyer catched phill "its case by case" spencer in 4K in this, pete hines testemony was golden too. Laywer could have been more prepared, they could have sqweezed him even more because phill spends his life in interviews .
They didn't catch him in anything here. In case you don't know what case by case means, it means with every single game they decide separately independent from the others wether it's gonna be exclusive or not.