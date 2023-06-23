The Elder Scrolls VI is Likely 5 Plus Years Away, Says Phil Spencer - News

Bethesda Softworks five years ago at E3 2018 announced The Elder Scrolls VI and it looks like the game is likely five or more years away from release.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer during the FTC vs Microsoft hearing today was asked about The Elder Scrolls VI and what platforms it would launch on. He wasn't able to provide concrete details on what platforms the game will launch on as it is so far from launch.

"As I said, with Elder Scrolls VI, it's so far out," said Spencer. "It's hard to understand what platforms will even be at this point. It's the same team that's finishing Starfield, which comes out this September. So we're talking about a game that's like five-plus years away."

With the game possibly five or more years away from launch it might not even get a release on the Xbox Series X|S as Microsoft expects the next-generation of consoles to launch in 2028, which is five years from now.

The next game from Bethesda, the developers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, Starfield is set to launch on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

