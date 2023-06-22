Jim Ryan on Microsoft's Activision Deal: It is Not About Xbox Exclusives - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 916 Views
The FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing has started and it has been revealed Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan believes Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition isn't about making games from the publisher Xbox exclusive. This is according to an unsealed email between Ryan and a former Sony CEO.
"It is not an exclusivity play at all," said Ryan. "They're thinking bigger than that and they have the cash to make moves like this. I've spent a fair amount of time with [Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil] Spencer [and Activision Blizzard CEO] Bobby [Kotick], and I'm pretty sure we will continue to see Call of Duty on PlayStation for years to come."
Ryan added, "We have some good stuff cooking. I'm not complacent, I'd rather this didn’t happen, but we'll be OK, we’ll be more than OK."
Microsoft has offered a 10-year deal with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, however, Sony has not signed the deal. Microsoft offered the same 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms, which Nintendo has signed.
