EA Splitting Studios Into 2 Organizations - EA Entertainment and EA Sports

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in an open letter to the company announced Electronic Arts will be splitting its studios into two organizations - EA Entertainment and EA Sports - that will report to him.

"Today, we are announcing the next step of our strategy by aligning our studios into two organizations that report to me — EA Entertainment and EA SPORTS," said Wilson. "This evolution of our company continues to empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies. These steps will accelerate our business, drive growth, and deliver long-term value for our people, our players and our communities."

Laura Miele has been appointed President of EA Entertainment, Technology & Central Development, while Vince Zampella will oversee the studios that work on Apex Legends, Star Wars games, and Battlefield.

"I am excited to announce that Laura Miele has been appointed President of EA Entertainment, Technology & Central Development," said Wilson. "She will oversee key studios, empowering them with more creative ownership, while continuing to lead central technology and development services to drive execution and operational efficiencies. Laura has a proven track record of leading creative teams at scale and delivering business results. I thank Laura for her incredible leadership and look forward to partnering with her on delivering our compelling strategy as she steps into this crucial role to drive transformational growth for the company.

"As part of EA Entertainment, Vince Zampella, who has an unrivaled reputation for creating games that shape culture and build communities, will lead the world-class studios responsible for Apex Legends, our Star Wars games, and Battlefield.

"Samantha Ryan will remain focused on leading lifestyle franchises and blockbuster single-player experiences. Jeff Karp will continue to lead mobile, positioning us for significant growth on the world’s largest platform. In addition to focusing on the future of our globally recognized mobile games, Jeff and his team will partner with franchise leaders to build on the success of titles such as FIFA Mobile to create connected ecosystems for our players."

Cam Weber has been appointed President of EA Sports, which is responsible for EA Sports games and the entire EA racing portfolio.

"EA SPORTS is home to some of the most valuable properties in all of sports, with an incredible portfolio of IP, massive online communities with hundreds of millions of fans, and more global rights for more sports than anywhere else in interactive entertainment," said Wilson.

"Cam Weber has been appointed President of EA SPORTS, guiding the organization responsible for our genre-leading EA SPORTS experiences and our entire racing portfolio. With expanded business ownership, he will accelerate the teams’ ambitious growth plans, including building EA SPORTS FC and our American football franchises into connected multi-platform ecosystems. Through Cam’s unparalleled leadership, our EA SPORTS teams are already the best in the business, and we are positioned to lead the future of sports fandom."

Chris Bruzzo after nine years at EA will be retiring at the end of the month. He established EA's irst commitments to positive play, inclusion and accessibility, making our games safer, fairer, and more equitable for all people."

Chris Suh will also be leaving EA and will pursue another opportunity. Stuart Canfield has been promoted to EA's new EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

