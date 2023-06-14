PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for June 2023 Announced - News

/ 258 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed some of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for June 2023.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, June 20.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2023 are currently available until Monday, July 3 and are NBA 2K23 for the PS5 and PS4, Jurassic World Evolution 2 for the PS5 and PS4, and Trek to Yomi for the PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscryption (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

A game trial for WWE 2K23 (PS4) will also be available on June 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles