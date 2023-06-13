High On Life: High On Knife DLC Announced - News

Squanch Games at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended announced the High On Knife DLC for High On Life. The DLC will launch this fall.

"We’ve been humbled and grateful for the fan reaction to High On Life, and we’re excited to continue working within this crazy universe," said Squanch Games CEO and Studio Director Mike Fridley. "We’re looking forward to incorporating more of a horror-comedy vibe in ‘High On Knife,’ and we can’t wait to hear what fans think of it when it’s released later this fall."

Squanch Games CCO Mikey Spano added, "This trailer shows off a portion of the downloadable content where we’re dropping players into a darker, scarier setting ruled over by a mysterious, goopy new boss named Mux (voiced by Gabourey Sidibe). We’re also introducing two brand new guns: Harper is an ex-military pistol trying to overcome her past (voiced by Sarah Sherman) and B.A.L.L. is a pinball gun operated by a chaotic gaggle of little gibberish-speaking weirdos (‘voiced’ by Alec Robbins).

"You’ll need both of them as well as Knifey’s hyper-violent new upgrade to overcome the powerful, two-headed, laser-beam-blasting Bloat that hunts you in the dark. This is just a small slice of the downloadable content—there’s a ton more weird, funny, and surprising stuff we packed in that we think you’ll love so make sure to stay tuned!"

High On Knife gives Knifey his chance to shine (and stab) on a fully realized new planetary environment loaded with all-new characters, hazards, and spooky surprises. Players will have a chance to check out the mayhem when High On Knife is released later this fall.

High On Knife will introduce a brand-new talking gun character, Harper, voiced by Sarah Sherman (Saturday Night Live). This is just the beginning for High On Knife. Stay tuned for more details on the downloadable content, new gameplay elements, and more.

High On Life released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in December 2022.

