Grasshopper Direct 2023 and Shadows of the Damned Remastered Announced - News

posted 1 hour ago

Grasshopper Manufacture announced it will host the Grasshopper Direct on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 pm PT / Thursday, June 15 at 12:00 am ET / 5:00 am BST / 13:00 JT.

Grasshopper also announced Shadows of the Damned Remastered as the same time as the Direct, which likely means the remaster will be showcased at the Direct.

View the Shadows of the Damned Remastered announcement trailer below:

Shadows of the Damned released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in June 2011.

