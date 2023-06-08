Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 Set for June 29 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Annapurna Interactive announced the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 will be held on Thursday, June 29 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET.

The showcase will feature reveals, announcements, and what is described at one of Annapurna Interactive's biggest announcement yet.

It will be available to watch on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.

Back at it! Reveals, announcements, and one of our biggest announcements yet. Streaming here and over on our YouTube and Twitch channels - June 29, 2023 @ 12pm PT // 3pm ET // 8pm BST.#SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/yPCYdIHKWG — Annapurna Interactive (@A_i) June 8, 2023

