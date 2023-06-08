Atlus Accidentally Leaks Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica - News

/ 564 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Atlus has accidentally leaked the announcements Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica via trailers posted on Instagram that have since been taken down.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of Persona 3 and Persona 5 Tactica is a Persona 5-based strategy RPG. The trailers revealed Persona 5 Tactica will launch on November 17, while Persona 3 Reload will launch in early 2024.

Gematsu is reporting the games will be officially announced during the Xbox Game Showcase on Sunday, June 11.

Both games are listed coming to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. However, as these are likely for the Xbox Games Showcase, it is possible the games will launch on more platforms.

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/xycj3wZZ5d — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) June 8, 2023

PERSONA 5 TACTICA TRAILER!!



releases 17/11/23 (17th november 2023) pic.twitter.com/sDklynkmaQ — JUNO 👾 (@junoharuto) June 8, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles