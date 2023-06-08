Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection and Street Fighter 6 Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 305 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 78,602 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 4, 2023.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 38,656 units.

Street Fighter 6 (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 21,192 units, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth place with sales of 12,078 units.

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 8,415 units.

Loop8: Summer of Gods (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 5,796 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped from second to fifth place with sales of 9,641 units, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) is down from fourth to seventh place with sales of 7,075.

Minecraft (NS) is down from fifth to eighth place with sales of 6,152 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 5,606 units.

Eight of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 5 and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 88,349 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 35,276 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,086 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 322 units, and the 3DS sold 43 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 78,602 (1,594,275) [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (ATLUS, 06/01/23) – 38,656 (New) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 21,192 (New) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 12,078 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,641 (5,319,756) [NSW] We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Bandai Namco, 06/02/23) – 8,415 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,075 (2,203,151) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,152 (3,152,980) [NSW] Loop8: Summer of Gods (Marvelous, 06/01/23) – 5,796 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,606 (5,205,971)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 66,480 (4,710,350) PlayStation 5 – 30,690 (3,116,733) Switch – 11,922 (19,343,590) Switch Lite – 9,947 (5,320,662) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,586 (506,205) PlayStation 4 – 2,086 (7,873,756) Xbox Series X – 172 (186,209) Xbox Series S – 156 (252,718) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 43 (1,191,698)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles