Diablo IV is Blizzard's Fastest-Selling Game of All Time - Sales

Blizzard Entertainment announced Diablo IV was the fastest-selling game of all time in the company's history, with pre-launch unit sales on PC and consoles.

In the four days since early access started on June 1, there have been over 93 million players or over 10,000 years.

"This is a moment years in the making for the Diablo IV team," said Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson. "We’re extremely proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game. Players have a range of choices, including personal character customization, equipping personalized skills for battling horrific demons, or collecting Legendary loot to support your playstyle while discovering new ones. Since the game was first announced in 2019, the support from millions of players around the world drove us toward this release of our dark vision of Sanctuary. Hail Lilith, Blessed Mother."

Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra added, "Our vision at Blizzard is to create legendary experiences for all to share, and Diablo IV is an incredible realization of that vision. With highly customizable gameplay, gripping storytelling, and plenty of options around how to engage with the world, this masterfully crafted expression of the Diablo universe is an outstanding example of what our talented development teams are capable of. Whether you’re a veteran of the series or diving into Sanctuary for the first time, we welcome players to the global launch of Diablo IV."

Diablo IV is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

