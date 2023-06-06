Diablo IV is Blizzard's Fastest-Selling Game of All Time - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 466 Views
Blizzard Entertainment announced Diablo IV was the fastest-selling game of all time in the company's history, with pre-launch unit sales on PC and consoles.
In the four days since early access started on June 1, there have been over 93 million players or over 10,000 years.
"This is a moment years in the making for the Diablo IV team," said Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson. "We’re extremely proud to offer players the richest story ever told in a Diablo game. Players have a range of choices, including personal character customization, equipping personalized skills for battling horrific demons, or collecting Legendary loot to support your playstyle while discovering new ones. Since the game was first announced in 2019, the support from millions of players around the world drove us toward this release of our dark vision of Sanctuary. Hail Lilith, Blessed Mother."
Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra added, "Our vision at Blizzard is to create legendary experiences for all to share, and Diablo IV is an incredible realization of that vision. With highly customizable gameplay, gripping storytelling, and plenty of options around how to engage with the world, this masterfully crafted expression of the Diablo universe is an outstanding example of what our talented development teams are capable of. Whether you’re a veteran of the series or diving into Sanctuary for the first time, we welcome players to the global launch of Diablo IV."
Diablo IV is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Diablo IV was my personal pick for the highest selling game of the year. Off to a great start! It's good to see Blizzard finally nail one out of the park after so long lol.
"93 million players" surprised me for a sec but after checking the article it's 93 million hours played by players. Didn't say how many copies sold but judging by the fact that Diablo 3 sold 3.5 million in its first day so more than that.
And Diablo 3 was on PC only for almost the first year and a half. So I'm guessing around 5 million in the first day?
It looks solid, but I'll probably wait for it to come to gamepass, Zelda is more than likely the only game I plan on buying this year.
No offline mode and not a fan of the art style. I loved 3 but if I ever play this some changes will need to be made. Mainly offline SP mode and a bunch of updates and expansions.
Offline SP will never happen since it's taken the MMORPG aspect of a shared open world. Not as big as WoW's but that's how the game was built. 2 expansions have been confirmed to be in development though.
Maybe they designed the game specifically without this but if so, I'd argue it wasn't the best idea. Not only it's a big detriment to people who prefer to play single player/offline but it also means that the game will definitely die when the servers are shutdown.
Definitely. I've never been a fan of online only games unless they're MMORPG's that are meant to be online. Diablo IV is more Destiny 2 and less World of Warcraft though.
Even Diablo 2: Resurrected requires an internet connection.
Wonder if we will see a platform break down.
PC will be highest for sure. That's always where Blizzard's main and biggest audience is.