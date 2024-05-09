Monster Hunter Series Sales Top 100M, Resident Evil 4 Sells 7M, Dragon's Dogma 2 Sells 2.6M - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, announced the Monster Hunter franchise has now sold over a combined 100 million units.

The publisher also revealed the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold 7.026 million units and the Resident Evil franchise has now sold 157 million units.

It was also revealed Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold 2.622 million units, which is up from the previously reported figure of 2.5 million units. The Dragon's Dogma franchise has now sold 11 million units.

Capcom also announced the Street Fighter series has sold 54 million units, the Mega Man series has sold 41 million units, the Devil May Cry has sold 31 million units, and the Dead Rising series has sold 16 million units.

