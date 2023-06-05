Here is the Schedule of Upcoming Video Game Showcases - News

While E3 2023 ended up being cancelled, there is still a long list of video game showcases that will take place over the next couple of weeks.

Sony Interactive Entertainment kicked things off with the PlayStation Showcase on May 25. The list of upcoming showcases includes Summer Game Fest 2023, Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct, and Ubisoft Forward.

Here is the schedule of upcoming video game showcases:

Wednesday, June 7

Guerrilla Collective - 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Thursday, June 8

Summer Game Fest 2023 - 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Twitch) Day of the Devs - 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Twitch) Devolver Direct - 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Friday, June 9

Access-Ability Summer Showcase - 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Tribeca Games Spotlight - 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST (YouTube)

Saturday, June 10

Future of Play Direct - 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (YouTube)

Wholesome Games 2023 - 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Twitch) Future Games Show - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Sunday, June 11

Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Twitch) PC Gaming Show - 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Twitch) Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Launch Celebration - 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Monday, June 12

Ubisoft Forward - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Tuesday, June 13

Xbox Games Showcase Extended - 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (YouTube / Twitch)

Wednesday, June 14

UploadVR Showcase - 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST (YouTube)

Thursday, June 15

RGG Studio Summit Summer 2023 - 8pm PT / 11pm ET / June 16 at 4am BST (YouTube)

