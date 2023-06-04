Sony CEO: Cloud Gaming Has Technical Difficulties - News

Sony Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida in an interview with the Financial Times cloud gaming still has technical issues when it comes to latency. However, Sony is looking to use "various options" for cloud gaming.

"I think cloud itself is an amazing business model, but when it comes to games, the technical difficulties are high," said Yoshida. "So there will be challenges to cloud gaming, but we want to take on those challenges."

Yoshida added an issue is the fluctuating amount of players as there will be "dark times" followed by an influx of players when people come home from work. That huge influx could lead to issues with performance.

"The dark time for cloud gaming had been an issue for Microsoft as well as Google, but it was meaningful that we were able to use those (quieter) hours for AI learning," said Yoshida.

