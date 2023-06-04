Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Features a World With a High Degree of Freedom - News

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase in the second developer comment posted on Twitter revealed the game will feature a world with a high degree of freedom when asked how players will journey through the world outside of Midgar.

Players will be able to journey across the wide and multifaceted world with a high degree of freedom, experiencing a myriad of different stories along the way," said Kitase.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for the PlayStation 5 in Winter 2023.

Developer comment number 2#FF7R pic.twitter.com/WKQkBPWWsJ — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 3, 2023

