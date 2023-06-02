Alan Wake 2 Behind the Scenes Video Introduces Saga Anderson - News

posted 3 hours ago

Epic Games Publishing and developer Remedy Entertainment have released a behind the scenes video of developing on Alan Wake 2. This first episode introduces the co-protagonist and second playable character in the game, Saga Anderson.

Alan Wake II will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

