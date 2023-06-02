By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Drova - Forsaken Kin Gets Gameplay Trailer

by Evan Norris

Earlier this week, publisher Deck 13 and developer Just2D released a new gameplay trailer for Drova - Forsaken Kin, a pixel-art role-playing game coming in 2024. The game is published under the Deck 13 Spotlight label, which includes Chained Echoes, CrossCode, and several others.

The trailer introduces players to the game's grimdark setting, open world, gruesome enemies, and harsh conditions. Drova promises to combine action-RPG gameplay with the mysticism of Celtic mythology when it launches in 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.


