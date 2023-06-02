Pastel Switch Joy-Con Controllers Launch June 30 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 19 hours ago / 1,227 Views
Nintendo has announced a new line of pastel Switch Joy-Con controllers. The Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow and Pastel Purple/Pastel Green Joy-Cons will launch on June 30.
Nintendo will be releasing Everybody 1-2-Switch! for the Nintendo Switch on the same day for $29.99.
Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023
This is cute and all, but do we know if they are more resistent to the drifting problem?
This was my first question as well. Since getting my Pro Controller I haven't went back to joycons, even though I have a brand new white pair that came with my OLED. This is something that Nintendo HAS TO have fixed when the Switch 2 launches. I'm honestly surprised it hasn't been more of PR nightmare for them with the Switch.
If my joycons actually worked, I wouldn't bother with the Pro most of the time (especially in those games that use the DPad a lot, the Pro Dpad is too sensible in comparison to the separated buttons of the Joycon). But the drift has become insane, even after I sent the joycons for repairs.
I too find it hard to believe how easily they've gotten off in terms of public opinion. It appears that nearly all joy cons are experiencing drift after even moderate use. Basically, the joy cons are a trash product. I barely even use mine and they are drifting. I was thinking about purchasing another pair, but decided that I'm not going to reward Nintendo for selling me a crappy product. If I decide to replace them, I'll do it with a third party product.
It’s easily fixed with electronic contact cleaner.
I used the electronic contact cleaner. It did work, but the drifting returned.