Pastel Switch Joy-Con Controllers Launch June 30 - News

/ 1,227 Views

by, posted 19 hours ago

Nintendo has announced a new line of pastel Switch Joy-Con controllers. The Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow and Pastel Purple/Pastel Green Joy-Cons will launch on June 30.

Nintendo will be releasing Everybody 1-2-Switch! for the Nintendo Switch on the same day for $29.99.

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles