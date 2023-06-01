Kirby Support Studio Vanpool Shuts Down - News

Tokyo-based studio, Vanpool, has shut down as of May 31, according to the official website for the developer.

"We have continued to develop games thanks to everyone's kindness, but due to various circumstances, we have decided to disband," reads a post on the official website.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the patronage we have received from all of you, and apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Vanpool was founded in 1999 and mainly focused on developing games for Nintendo platforms. It developed the Nintendo-published Dillon series and co-developed four Kirby games with HAL Laboratory. The Kirby games are Super Kirby Clash, Kirby Fighters 2, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

