SkateBIRD Out Now for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 241 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Glass Bottom Games announced SkateBIRD is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via PlayStation Store for $19.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Itch.io, and Amazon Luna in August 2021.

Read details on the game below:

Grind on bendy straws, kick-flip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks, in SkateBIRD!

You’re a lonely lil’ bird, and your Big Friend has hung up their board for good. Their job sucks, and lately, they’re barely ever home to play with you. You’re gonna fix all that with the power of being a chill little skateboarding bird. You may be tiny, but the more you skate, the more following you get, the more the world of bird skating will open up. Birds will come check out your park, help you find more parks, and together you’ll (somehow) fix Big Friend’s life! Above all else, skate birds try their best.

Explore lots of bird-sized parks, with simple controls familiar to any pro skating tiny hawk.

Find fancy clothing, secret mixtapes of new music, birbs that need your help, and more!

Skate to an original low-fi birb-hop soundtrack!

And if you bail, you just get back up—because above all else, skate birbs try their best!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles