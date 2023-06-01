Firaxis Games Hit With Layoffs - News

Maryland-based Firaxis Games has been hit with layoffs, according to a 2K spokesperson who spoke with Axios.

Nearly 30 people have been laid off, which were due to "sharpening of focus, enhancements of efficiencies, and an alignment of our talent against our highest priorities," according to the spokesperson. "The studio remains focused on developing critically acclaimed video game."

Firaxis Games recently released the turn-based tactics game, Marvel's Midnight Suns, in December 2022. The studio is most well known for developing the Sid Meier's Civilization series of games.

