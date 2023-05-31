Turn-Based Strategy Game Classified: France ’44 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 251 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Absolutely Game shave announced turn-based strategy game, Classified: France ’44, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

"Myself and the team are huge fans of tactical turn-based games and strategy games, and so for Classified: France ’44 we not only wanted to evolve the genre and be ambitious in the game we have created, but also, we wanted to depict the largely untold story of heroism behind enemy lines in Northern France before D-Day," said Absolutely Games CEO James Brooksby.

"The Allies created groups of the world’s first special forces who teamed up with the French Resistance to cause destruction and mayhem in the lead up to D-Day, something that we can tell through Classified: France ’44‘s tense and exciting campaign and our characters. We’re looking forward to delivering our unique turn-based tactical game with its mix of tactical stealth, intense firefights, strategic campaign, and strong characters."

Team17 head of studios Roger Carpenter added, "Being able to partner with James and his team at Absolutely Games to elevate the turn-based tactics genre and peel back the pages of history to the events of June 1944 is so exciting for us. They are very focused on delivering a campaign based on real-life events and the people who helped bring about the beginning of the end of World War II, one that will wholeheartedly deliver when Classified: France ’44 is deployed on PC and consoles."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Classified: France ’44 is a new turn-based strategy game, set in World War II during the desperate months leading up to the Allied invasion of France in June 1944.

Take charge of a special-ops team of Allied commandos and French resistance fighters. Recruit elite operatives to build your squad, then engage in a sweeping campaign of sabotage and destruction. Deal with competing factions to build the resistance network and strike at German targets deep in occupied territory. However, the more chaos you cause, the more you’ll draw the merciless attention of the Gestapo secret police.

In exciting missions inspired by the exploits of the Allies and French, the game expands on turn-based tactical concepts, bringing authentic World War II combat to life. The campaign allows for multiple playthroughs that are different each time. For those who really want to test their skills, our rich Mission Creator tool allows players to create, share and download custom missions.

Every Shot Counts

In Classified: France ’44‘s unique morale system, every shot taken affects you or your enemies. Suppress and break your opposition, giving you a brief window to flank your cowering targets and finish them off.

Shape the Battle

Use stealth tactics to eliminate key targets and start the fight on your terms. However, the more kills you make, the more enemies will begin to suspect that something’s wrong, so be ready to unleash your ambush before they sniff you out!

Build your Team

An authentic and characterful mix of heroes will be yours to choose from, each with their own story to tell. Train, customise and equip them with your growing arsenal of skills and weapons. Raise the morale of your team by spending time around the campfire, and learning about their lives as they fight across the war-ravaged fields of occupied France.

Experience History

Complete challenging objectives in over 45 missions supplied to your team by the French forces. Choose which missions suit your strategy to grow the resistance and support your ultimate goals. Manage your team by sending them on strategic operations.

Built to Last

Updates and expansions will grow the world of Classified: France ’44, bringing new and exciting elements to your freedom fight. Our Classified Mission Creator and the modding tools ensure there will always player-created content to explore.

On to Victory

Classified: France ’44 is full of challenge. Work out the optimum grand strategy while deploying the best tactical play and discover the game’s multiple endings. What will your D-Day look like?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles