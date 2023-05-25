Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 87K, PS5 Sells 37K - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 247,689 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending May 21, 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second place with sales of 8,264 units, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (NS) is in third place with sales of 7,520.

Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is up one spot to fourth place with sales of 5,573 units, Minecraft (NS) is up from seventh to fifth place with sales of 5,507 units, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (NS) fell from fourth to sixth place with sales of 5,360 units.

The entire top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 86,645 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 37,155 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 880 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 262 units, and the 3DS sold 25 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 247,689 (1,367,191) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,264 (5,301,742) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,520 (2,189,691) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,573 (5,034,295) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,507 (3,141,460) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 5,360 (432,149) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,709 (5,195,387) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,658 (4,019,351) [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 4,515 (1,081,447) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,422 (1,081,447)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 69,341 (4,574,041) PlayStation 5 – 32,553 (3,053,149) Switch – 11,446 (19,321,976) Switch Lite – 5,858 (5,303,712) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,602 (496,421) PlayStation 4 – 880 (7,870,704) Xbox Series X – 146 (185,922) Xbox Series S – 116 (252,436) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 25 (1,191,629)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

