Reynatis Releases September 27 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC

Publisher NIS America announced Reynatis will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe on September 27.

Characters

Owl

A support group for stray wizards founded by Michiro. Keeps radicalized vigilantes in check and imposes their own sanctions on troublesome matters that the law-abiding M.E.A. cannot control. The M.E.A. has placed them under surveillance as a dangerous organization. There are only a few members: Michiro, Moa, and Nika, who comes and goes as she pleases.

Michiro Kujirai (voiced by Soma Saito)

The founder of Owl, a group that supports stray wizards with no affiliation. He has a natural inclination to care for others, and looks out for the wizards and their families in Shibuya.

Michiro acts carefree and elusive but has strong convictions. He invites Marin, who seeks strength without concern for group affiliations, to join Owl.

Nika Meguro (voiced by Asaki Yuikawa)

An 18-year-old high school student and former member of the track team. She was on the verge of death due to being kidnapped, and awakened to become a wizard. Hiding this fact, she continued with her track and field career until her friend found out. Nika was forced to quit the club. Ever since, her attendance at school has been spotty. Nika has been helping Owl for a certain purpose, and met Marin by chance in Shibuya.

Nika’s combat style focuses on summoning magic. Her familiars can attack distant or airborne enemies.

Moa Fukamachi (voiced by Rina Kawaguchi)

A 20-year-old wizard. Michiro took her in when she was down in the dumps, so she’s been his biggest fan ever since. People often see her as a cheerful girl because of her bright and sunny persona, but in reality, she is prone to depression. As she must hide her identity as a wizard, she satisfies her need for approval by mumbling alone and upkeeping a private social media account with 0 followers.

Moa can change her umbrella into a hammer, granting her the ability to deliver devastating wide range attacks.

Wizart

Explore Shibuya to discover street art and acquire magic powers to become stronger

Find a variety of art throughout this realistic rendition of Shibuya. This type of art is a magical circle called wizart, which can grant you new magical abilities.

Gain new powers by finding and obtaining wizart scattered throughout Shibuya.

There are two types of wizart: Skills, which grant special abilities or magic, and Abilities, which enhance your stats.

Some are shared with the entire party, while others are tailored to specific characters. They’ll give you an edge in battle, so it’s important to always be on the lookout for new wizart.

Your wizart can be upgraded using experience points gained in battle. Ability wizart can be upgraded for additional bonuses to stats, while Skill wizart upgrades augment the power, range, and scale of magic attacks.

An example of magic from a Skill wizart at Level 1 and max level. Max out your Skills to unleash astonishing power!

